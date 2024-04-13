AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,044 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.65. 218,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,356. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.90 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.