AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 10,884 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,202. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.