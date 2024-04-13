AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 22,213 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

KWEB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 29,369,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,234,939. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

