AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $620,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yelp

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 928,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,949. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.