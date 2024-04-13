AlphaQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,030. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $310.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.62.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.