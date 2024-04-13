AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Short Interest Update

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,701,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,832,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 113,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,760. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

