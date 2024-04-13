Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,667,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

