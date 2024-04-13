Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 10,855 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after buying an additional 1,180,982 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.87. 338,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,159. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

