Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,622 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 715,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,961. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Barclays started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

