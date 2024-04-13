Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 126,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 152,755 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

