Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.33. 2,174,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,534. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

