Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.