Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $70,994,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $38.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,103.09. The company has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

