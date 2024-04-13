Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. 281,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,330. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

