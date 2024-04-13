Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 337,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,687. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

