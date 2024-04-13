Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.64. 6,250,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,108. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

