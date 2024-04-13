Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWF stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.62. 1,365,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.