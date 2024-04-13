Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,157,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 556,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,980. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

