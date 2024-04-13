Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VT stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,188. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

