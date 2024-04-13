Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,584. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.