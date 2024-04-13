ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading 4.2% Higher

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.56. 105,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 387,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.