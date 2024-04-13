American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Position Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of American Woodmark worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.02. 148,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

