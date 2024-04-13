Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

