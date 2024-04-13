Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 225,728 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

