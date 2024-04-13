AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.92

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 380478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

