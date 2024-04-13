Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $206.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.26.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after buying an additional 1,640,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.27 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

