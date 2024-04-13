Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $21.77

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -149.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,370,000 shares of company stock worth $277,006,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 53.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 169,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.