Analyzing Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) & Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pono Capital Two and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 4 8 0 2.67

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73% Hims & Hers Health -2.70% -7.21% -5.81%

Risk & Volatility

Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $872.00 million 3.43 -$23.55 million ($0.11) -126.91

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

About Pono Capital Two

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.