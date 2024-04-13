AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

