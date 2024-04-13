AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
AU stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
