APA (NASDAQ:APA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

