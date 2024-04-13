Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,320 shares of company stock worth $1,155,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

