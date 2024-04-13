Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.79.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $381.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,022,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.