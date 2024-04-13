Argus Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

