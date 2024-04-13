Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 171,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,290,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

