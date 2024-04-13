Ark (ARK) Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $151.16 million and $19.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001032 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,137,454 coins and its circulating supply is 180,138,236 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

