Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ARRW traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

