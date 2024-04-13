Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Artesian Resources by 153.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Artesian Resources by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.