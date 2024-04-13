Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $246.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

