Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $71.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

