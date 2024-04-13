ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 533 ($6.75).

ASC opened at GBX 343 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £409.30 million, a P/E ratio of -159.15, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 381.32. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 794 ($10.05).

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

