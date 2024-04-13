ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 533 ($6.75).
ASOS Trading Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity at ASOS
In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.