Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,581. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

