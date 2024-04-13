ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.09

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.09 and traded as low as $31.06. ATS shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 178,143 shares trading hands.
ATS Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
