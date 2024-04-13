AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
