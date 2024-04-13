AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 41,785,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

