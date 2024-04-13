Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

