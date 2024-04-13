Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 297,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,421. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

