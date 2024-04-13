Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.22. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $244.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

