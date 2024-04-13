AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.