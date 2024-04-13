AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. As a group, analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AXT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.