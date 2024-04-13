Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 8.0 %

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.