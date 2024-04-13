Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Down 8.0 %
OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.08.
About Azimut Exploration
